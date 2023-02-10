Saucon Valley Schools Will Have 2-Hour Delay After Super Bowl

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

To give students, staff and their families more time to recover from Super Bowl festivities, Saucon Valley schools will open on a 2-hour delay Monday, superintendent Jaime Vlasaty announced Thursday. However, some parents are tossing a penalty flag on the decision.

In a message posted on the district’s Facebook page, Vlasaty said the 2-hour delay on Monday, Feb. 13 will “allow for a more productive day for our students, staff and their families.”

“Even if you are not a football fan, I hope that all Panthers can find time to spend with family and friends and enjoy an evening of celebration and relaxation,” the statement said.

Sunday’s Super Bowl is being played in Phoenix. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Given the fact that the Eagles are in it, Super Bowl fever is rampant across the Lehigh Valley and throughout much of Pennsylvania.

Still, some of the people who commented on Vlasaty’s decision said they disagreed with it.

Some said their issue is the difficulty they will have in making alternative child care arrangements on short notice.

“Most of the local districts that did make this decision made it over a week ago, if not longer, to give parents time to make arrangements,” commented Kim Fullman.

Others contextualized the delay by comparing it to decisions about whether or not to delay school during inclement weather.

“Our kids were not let out early when the roads were so icy my suburban slid all over the road,” said Krysta Buss. “But a 2 hour delay for a superbowl!!! Come on!!! Do better!! Priorities!!”

Bill Menalis also questioned the district’s priorities in making the decision, and questioned the decision to delay school for an athletic event sets a good example for students.

“This is about teachers, not students,” he opined.

Other parents and residents saw things differently and thanked the district for delaying school on Monday.

What do you think? Do you agree with the Saucon Valley School District decision to open school on a “Super Bowl delay?” Tell us in a comment.