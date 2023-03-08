Adoption Specials Part of CAHW’s 110th Anniversary Celebration

The Center for Animal Health & Welfare in Williams Township is celebrating a special anniversary this year, and in recognition of its milestone birthday the organization is embracing its mission by making it easier to adopt cats and dogs throughout the month of March.

Through March 31, the no-kill shelter has reduced its pet adoption fees to $110 for dogs and $10 for cats, it announced in a news release.

All available pets are up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed or neutered, the CAHW said.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate this exciting milestone than to raise awareness about our current furry residents and to help them find their forever homes,” said Sarah Wees, CAHW Executive Director, in the release.

Monday’s announcement was the first of several big ones for CAHW this year.

Later this week, its 20th Pins for Pets radiothon begins. The radiothon is the first part of the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, which concludes with a bowl-a-thon on March 18.

At the end of April, the center’s second location, Project PAW in Easton, will celebrate one year of operation.

This year also marks 20 years of the Center for Animal Health & Welfare serving the community as a no-kill shelter.

In addition to the adoption special, a 110th “birthday paw-ty” was recently held for CAHW staff and residents, and the organization plans to celebrate its anniversary with a larger event this summer.

For more information about The Center for Animal Health & Welfare–including profiles of adoptable dogs and cats and ways to help as a volunteer and/or donor–visit HealthyAnimalCenter.org. For information about volunteering, email cahwvolunteercoordinator@rcn.com.

The shelter is located at 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, Pa., and is open by appointment only from noon to 4 p.m. daily except Wednesday.

The Center for Animal Health & Welfare was established in 1913 as the Northampton County chapter of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and is a 501(c)(3) organization whose staff and volunteers are dedicated to finding permanent homes for homeless pets. CAHW serves the community by providing medical care, training, placement and support to animals in need. In April 2022, the organization opened Project PAW Community Center in downtown Easton to expand the range and reach of services to local residents. Project PAW offers low- and no-cost programs such as vaccine and microchip clinics and a pet food bank.