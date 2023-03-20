Which Movies Will Be Shown in Lower Saucon Parks This Summer?

The summer of 2023 in Lower Saucon Township will be highlighted by a number of community events, among them the township’s annual Movies in the Park series held in township parks.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

On the first day of spring, some people’s thoughts were already turning to summer and all of the outdoor fun that is in store for their families.

The summer of 2023 in Lower Saucon Township will be highlighted by a number of community events, among them the township’s annual Movies in the Park series held in township parks.

Over the winter, the township asked members of the public to vote for the three films they want to see from among a handful of family-friendly choices.

Earlier this month, officials announced that the votes had been tallied and the top choices in the survey were The Goonies, Cars and Toy Story.

The Goonies will be shown at Polk Valley Park, tentatively on Friday, June 30; Cars will be screened at Steel City Park, tentatively on Friday, July 28; and Toy Story will be shown at Town Hall Park, tentatively on Friday, Aug. 18.

An email from the township indicated that more information about the free series will be forthcoming.

Updates will also be shared on the township’s Facebook page.