Who Stole Deodorant, Coins from Parked Vehicle in Lower Saucon?

11 hours ago
by Josh Popichak
A man with sticky fingers–and possibly stinky armpits–is a suspect in a theft that took place in a parked vehicle in Lower Saucon Township, police said Friday.

According to a March 17 post on Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch site, the theft occurred Tuesday, March 14, when an unidentified man wearing a face covering entered a truck that was parked in a driveway in the 1400 block of Sanbrook Court.

A motion-activated dash cam inside the truck recorded video of the hooded suspect entering through the passenger side front door shortly after 6 p.m. Police shared the video on their YouTube channel, and in it the man can be seen looking around nervously as he furtively rifles through the vehicle’s interior compartments.

According to police, the man grabbed loose change, a stick of deodorant and a black Pelican case containing cigars valued at $45 before exiting and leaving the area via a backyard woodline that separates the property from yards behind homes on Willowbrook Drive.

Lower Saucon Police are asking anyone who may have observed the man or who can identify him to submit an anonymous tip via their Crimewatch Tipline or to call 610-759-2200.

They also reminded residents to ensure that their vehicles are kept locked at all times.

Lower Saucon Police

Lower Saucon Township Police shared several screenshots from the truck’s dash cam recording of the theft in progress. They are asking anyone who recognizes the man pictured above to contact them. Police said the incident occurred around 6:11 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 in the 1400 block of Sanbrook Court, in a residential neighborhood off Black River Road.

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

