Who Stole Deodorant, Coins from Parked Vehicle in Lower Saucon?

A man with sticky fingers–and possibly stinky armpits–is a suspect in a theft that took place in a parked vehicle in Lower Saucon Township, police said Friday.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A man with sticky fingers–and possibly stinky armpits–is a suspect in a theft that took place in a parked vehicle in Lower Saucon Township, police said Friday.

According to a March 17 post on Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch site, the theft occurred Tuesday, March 14, when an unidentified man wearing a face covering entered a truck that was parked in a driveway in the 1400 block of Sanbrook Court.

A motion-activated dash cam inside the truck recorded video of the hooded suspect entering through the passenger side front door shortly after 6 p.m. Police shared the video on their YouTube channel, and in it the man can be seen looking around nervously as he furtively rifles through the vehicle’s interior compartments.

According to police, the man grabbed loose change, a stick of deodorant and a black Pelican case containing cigars valued at $45 before exiting and leaving the area via a backyard woodline that separates the property from yards behind homes on Willowbrook Drive.

Lower Saucon Police are asking anyone who may have observed the man or who can identify him to submit an anonymous tip via their Crimewatch Tipline or to call 610-759-2200.

They also reminded residents to ensure that their vehicles are kept locked at all times.