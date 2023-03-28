Community Family Weather

Local Residents Witness Large Rainbow (Photos)

10 hours ago
by Josh Popichak

Written by Josh Popichak

Before Monday’s rain fully moved out the sun broke through clouds and filtered through raindrops in southern Northampton and upper Bucks counties, where a large rainbow was visible around 6 p.m.

The topsy-turvy weather typical of March in Pennsylvania was in full effect Monday, when a cold front moved through the area, dropping temperatures and producing heavy showers. Before all of the rain moved out, the sun broke through the clouds and filtered through raindrops in southern Northampton and upper Bucks counties, where a large rainbow was visible to many residents around 6 p.m.

A resident of E. Saucon Street in Hellertown borough captured a photo of the rainbow over the Reinhard baseball field, and in Kintnersville a resident took shots of it in the area of Lehnenberg Road, where a double rainbow was visible looking east.

Rainbows are often associated with St. Patrick’s Day and good luck. Although St. Patrick’s Day has passed, perhaps the luck in which many celebrants believe will continue thanks to Monday’s stunning natural display.



Above, part of a rainbow is visible above Hellertown, Northampton County, around 6 p.m. Monday. This view from E. Saucon Street is looking east toward Rentzheimer Drive. (Contributed photo)



Above, a double rainbow was seen Monday in the area of Lehnenberg Road in Kintnersville, Bucks County. (Credit: Stacey Finney)



Maybe the luck will last a bit longer if the rainbow is eaten? (Credit: Stacey Finney)

 

