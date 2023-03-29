Boy Blackmailed After Sending Illicit Photos Through Snapchat: Police

A teenage boy in upper Bucks County was recently blackmailed by an unknown individual after sending photos to the person through the social media app Snapchat, state police said Wednesday.

According to a news release from troopers at the Dublin barracks, in mid-March the 15-year-old “sent elicit (sic) photographs” and “was then black mailed (sic) into sending the unknown individual $200.”

Police said their investigation into the incident is continuing.