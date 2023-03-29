Police

Boy Blackmailed After Sending Illicit Photos Through Snapchat: Police

13 hours ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Snapchat
Written by Josh Popichak

A teenage boy in upper Bucks County was recently blackmailed by an unknown individual after sending photos to the person through the social media app Snapchat, state police said Wednesday.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

A teenage boy in upper Bucks County was recently blackmailed by an unknown individual after sending photos to the person through the social media app Snapchat, state police said Wednesday.

According to a news release from troopers at the Dublin barracks, in mid-March the 15-year-old “sent elicit (sic) photographs” and “was then black mailed (sic) into sending the unknown individual $200.”

Police said their investigation into the incident is continuing.

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment