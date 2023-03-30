Retail Space Next to New Ice Cream Shop: What Should Go There?

What goes well with ice cream? Business developers who keep an eye on the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley may be asking themselves that question now that Batch Microcreamery has opened in the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center.

There are a number of vacant units in the Promenade Shops, which is home to dozens of retailers, eateries, salons and a movie theater.

This particular suite was previously home to designer jeans retailer All Weather Selvedge, which opened in 2021 and closed in late 2022.

In addition to being next to the area’s newest destination for frozen treats, the space is also across the street from Red Robin–a popular burger franchise–and a few doors from the AMC Center Valley 16 multiplex movie theater, which sits at the eastern end of the complex.

Other nearby retailers/shops include Claire’s, American Eagle, Bath & Body Works, Altar’d State, Lashes by Gab and Kome Fine Japanese Cuisine. A full list of businesses in the Promenade Shops along with a directory map may be found on the center’s website.

Information about leasing in the Promenade Shops is available by calling 610-791-9707 or visiting ThePromenadeShopsatSauconValley.com.