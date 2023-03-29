Police

Odometer on Used Car Was ‘Rolled Back,’ Police Say

45 mins ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Odometer Police
Written by Josh Popichak

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a case of theft by deception in which they say the odometer on a used vehicle was tampered with.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a case of theft by deception in which they say the odometer on a used vehicle was tampered with.

In a news release Wednesday, troopers from the Dublin barracks said the vehicle is a 2007 Pontiac Solstice that was purchased on Facebook Marketplace in April 2022 by a 19-year-old Doylestown Township man.

Subsequent to the purchase, police said it was discovered that the odometer had been “‘rolled back’ in order to give the illusion that there were less miles accumulated on the vehicle” and that the car’s title had also been altered.

Police said their investigation is continuing.

PSP State Police Pennsylvania Coronavirus

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle (FILE PHOTO)

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment