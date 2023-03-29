Lower Saucon Resident Announces Township Council Candidacy

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Lower Saucon Township resident Susan Blair formally announced her candidacy for a Lower Saucon Township Council seat on Tuesday.

Blair is one of four Republicans–two of whom are incumbent council members–running for three open seats on council. The May 16 primary election will determine which candidates appear on the ballot in the November general election.

A township resident for more than 40 years, Blair and her husband, John, have two adult children and have lived in the community “we hold dear to our hearts” for “our entire lives,” she said in a news release.

In the release, Blair listed the following goals as part of a commitment to township residents:

To protect the preservation of open spaces including community parks, athletic fields and recreational facilities. To seek an intelligent and responsible resolution to guarantee a strong and consistent taxpayer-funded library system to serve the whole of our community. To enhance our dedication to public safety, including funding for additional police force as needed, to protect the safety and security of our neighbors. To be open to the most reasonable and responsible solution to the proposed expansion of the landfill based on the concerns expressed and the findings of the hearings now underway on this very subject. To pursue consideration of term limits for Township Council service to two four-year terms to ensure fresh ideas can be presented on a consistent basis as to the future path and direction of our township.

“My overriding commitment to the residents of Lower Saucon Township is this,” Blair said. “I will make, each and every time, an honest, informed and fiscally responsible decision as the facts and my conscience dictate on each and every question to come before the council should I have the privilege on serving on their behalf.”

Blair’s prior public service includes membership on the Board of Trustees of Moravian Academy for 10 years, from 2005 to 2015; involvement with the Capital Campaign for an Athletic and Wellness Center at the school’s Green Pond Campus; and volunteer service as a member of the Auxiliary Board at St. Luke’s Hosptal.

Editor’s Note: The 2023 primary election in Pennsylvania will be held Tuesday, May 16. Register to vote in it by May 1 here. Request a mail-in or absentee ballot by May 9 here. Find your polling place here. Update your voter registration here. Candidate news releases and other announcements pertaining to this year’s local elections may be emailed to josh@sauconsource.com for consideration.