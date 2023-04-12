Dispose of Unwanted Firearms at Gun Buyback Event in Lower Saucon

If you have firearms you no longer want or need, the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and Lower Saucon Fire Rescue in partnership with the Northampton County District Attorney’s office want to help you safely dispose of them.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

If you have firearms you no longer want or need, the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and Lower Saucon Fire Rescue in partnership with the Northampton County District Attorney’s office want to help you safely dispose of them.

Police will be at the Leithsville fire station (Lower Saucon Fire Rescue station) at 1995 Leithsville Road, Hellertown, this Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accept such weapons as part of a Gun Buyback event. Weapons can also be taken to the Northampton Fire Department at 4 Lerchenmiller Drive, Northampton, for disposal by Northampton Borough Police during those hours.

According to a flyer about the Gun Buyback shared by Lower Saucon Police on their Crimewatch site, participants will receive grocery gift cards ranging in value from $50 to $200 in return for turning in a weapon or weapons.

Rifles, handguns, shotguns and semi-automatic weapons will be accepted and should be transported to the buyback unloaded in the trunk of the owner’s vehicle.

The buyback is a “no questions asked” event and is being held rain or shine.