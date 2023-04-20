St. Luke’s Monroe Campus Celebrates Major Construction Milestone

On Tuesday, April 18, St. Luke’s Monroe Campus completed a significant step in its expansion project with the placement of the final steel beam.

Invited guests took part in a ceremonial “topping off” of the new four-story, 165,000 square-foot patient care tower, which will double the size of the existing hospital upon completion.

In February, the construction crew began erecting steel beams for the tower, which is being added onto the east side of the existing hospital. The topping off ceremony, in which the final beam is raised into place is a longstanding building construction tradition.

“The topping off of the new tower is symbolic in that it represents yet another step in the promise and commitment we made to provide better health care services close to home for the residents of Monroe County,” said Don Seiple, President of St. Luke’s Monroe Campus.

The new tower is scheduled to open in early 2024 and will house a 36-bed medical-surgical unit, additional operating and procedural space, expanded outpatient services and a state-of-the-art interventional radiology suite. It also will house shell space for future services.

In keeping with St. Luke’s tradition, the addition has been built with American-made steel.

Located just off Rt. 611 in Stroudsburg, St. Luke’s Monroe Campus welcomed its first patients in 2016. The hospital features private patient rooms including beds for critical care patients, a large and efficient emergency room, a helipad, state-of-the-art operating rooms, a cardiac catheterization lab and the most modern diagnostic technology.

About St. Luke’s

Founded in 1872, St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) is a fully-integrated, regional, nonprofit network of more than 18,000 employees providing services at 14 campuses and 300+ outpatient sites. With annual net revenue of $3.2 billion, the Network’s service area includes 11 counties in two states: Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Montgomery, Monroe, Schuylkill and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey. St. Luke’s hospitals operate the biggest network of trauma centers in Pennsylvania.

