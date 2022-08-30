St. Luke’s Breaks Ground on Monroe Campus Expansion

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

St. Luke’s University Health Network officially broke ground on a new four-story, 165,000-square-foot patient care building at its Monroe Campus near Stroudsburg during a ceremony held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the site.

“With the construction of the patient care tower, St. Luke’s is meeting the strong and growing demand for our nationally recognized healthcare services and keeping them close to home,” said St. Luke’s Monroe Campus president Don Seiple. “Our investment in growth is fueled by the trust the residents of Monroe County have in our providers. It will also allow us to meet the projected demand for our expert care in the future.”

St. Luke’s said the addition will double the size of the existing hospital.

Expected to open in early 2024, the new tower will be built on the east side of the Monroe Campus and will house a general medical-surgical unit with 36 beds, additional operating and procedure space, expanded outpatient programs and a state-of-the-art interventional radiology suite as well as shell space for future development.

“This is a timely, well-planned and critical investment that will increase our population’s access to high-quality care that it needs and deserves,” said St. Luke’s Monroe Chief of Medicine, Douglas A. Degler, MD.

The expansion project will employ approximately 250 construction workers and create 80 new permanent jobs once it’s completed next year, hospital officials said.

“With the construction of its new patient care tower and expansion of its services and capabilities, St. Luke’s Monroe Campus is continuing its commitment to meeting the needs of the community and to keeping patients close to home,” a news release stated.

Located off Rt. 611, near Rt. 33 and I-80 in Bartonsville, Stroud Township, St. Luke’s Monroe Campus welcomed its first patients in 2016.

The hospital features private patient rooms including beds for critical care patients, an emergency room, a helipad, operating rooms and a cardiac catheterization lab.

St. Luke’s Monroe Campus is also a Level IV trauma center and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for stroke care.

The hospital is part of the St. Luke’s University Health System, which earned Medicare’s highest ratings–five and four stars–for quality, efficiency and patient satisfaction.

The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog organization on hospital safety, has awarded St. Luke’s Monroe Campus an “A” rating since its opening. St. Luke’s is both a Leapfrog Group and Healthgrades Top Hospital and a Newsweek World’s Best Hospital.