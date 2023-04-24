Girl Scouts Build Gaga Ball Pit at So. Lehigh Living Memorial Park (Photos)

Sometimes Mother Nature–and those who help maintain her parks–needs a hand. That’s exactly what she received Saturday at Southern Lehigh Living Memorial Park in Coopersburg, where more than 100 volunteers including dozens of local Girl scouts helped clean up the park and constructed a new amenity as part of an Earth Day celebration.

The girls also built a new Gaga ball pit at the park, using funds their troop raised, and ended the day with a picnic lunch in the park pavilion.

What is Gaga Ball?

“A Gaga Ball pit is the rage among all the kids now,” explained park board member Robert Uhl. “Basically it’s a 20-foot wide circled wall area, where kids whip balls at each other.”

The website GagaCenter.com describes the game as “a fast paced, high energy sport played in an octagonal pit” and notes that it has been dubbed “a kinder, gentler version of dodge ball.”

Uhl said a fundraiser for a new park tractor netted $5,000 which was used toward the purchase of the equipment.

Southern Lehigh Living Memorial Park is a 50-acre community park located along Rt. 309 (3rd Street) between E. Landis and E. Fairmount streets in Coopersburg. Part of the park–which is home to playing fields and a picnic grove–extends into adjacent Upper Saucon Township.

For more information about Southern Lehigh Living Memorial Park, visit and follow the park’s Facebook page.

Photos by Chris Christian