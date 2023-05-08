Arlene Louise Snyder, 73, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Arlene Louise Snyder, 73, of Hellertown, died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Arlene Louise Snyder (1949 – 2023)

Arlene Louise Snyder, 73, of Hellertown, died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. Arlene was born in Bethlehem on Sept. 26, 1949 to the late Alexander and Ruth E. (Hollenthoner) Conrad.

SURVIVORS

Children: David W. (Genya Wyffels) Conrad of Coopersburg, Douglas A. (Jenna) Snyder of Hellertown; siblings: Estell A. (Gery) Deugow of New Brunswick, Canada, Joseph M. (Gail) Conrad of Hellertown, Jeanette C. Conrad of Hellertown, Pamela J. DeSantis of Bethlehem, Patrick M. (Joanne) Conrad of Bethlehem; four grandchildren: Mikayla, Ryan, Brianna, Weston. She was predeceased by siblings: Brian C. Sr., Robert J., Martha L. Doll.

SERVICE

The service will be private, and there will be no calling hours. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.