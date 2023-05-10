Community Police

Police: Woman Stole Toilet Paper, Diapers, Air Fresheners

by Josh Popichak
Lower Saucon Township Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who allegedly stole paper products and other items from the Leithsville Road Giant last month.

Lower Saucon Township Police shared this store surveillance photo of a woman who allegedly stole nearly $300 in merchandise from the Giant at 1880 Leithsville Road, Hellertown, on April 18. Police said the woman stole air fresheners, toilet paper and diapers from inside the store and patio furniture from a seasonal merchandise area outside. (Credit: Crimewatch/Lower Saucon Township Police Department)

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who allegedly stole paper products and other items from the Leithsville Road Giant last month.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police shared store surveillance images of the woman, who is accused of stealing nearly $300 worth of merchandise from the store.

According to police, she first shoplifted a reusable shopping bag, “Reuzit (sic) air fresheners, toilet paper (and) diapers.”

After leaving the store without paying for those items, police said she placed a bag of charcoal, a patio umbrella, two plastic end tables and a three-piece bistro table set in a shopping cart and proceeded to load those items into her vehicle without paying for them.

Police said the woman’s vehicle may have been a white or silver Chevy Malibu.

The theft happened April 18 at around 8:30 p.m., police said, and the total value of the stolen merchandise is $284.72.

Anyone who can identify the woman is being asked to send a tip to Lower Saucon Police through their Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Ofc. Zach Pritchard at 610-317-6110 or zpritchard@lowersaucontownship.org.

Shoplifting Lower Saucon Giant

