Police: Woman Stole Toilet Paper, Diapers, Air Fresheners

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who allegedly stole paper products and other items from the Leithsville Road Giant last month.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police shared store surveillance images of the woman, who is accused of stealing nearly $300 worth of merchandise from the store.

According to police, she first shoplifted a reusable shopping bag, “Reuzit (sic) air fresheners, toilet paper (and) diapers.”

After leaving the store without paying for those items, police said she placed a bag of charcoal, a patio umbrella, two plastic end tables and a three-piece bistro table set in a shopping cart and proceeded to load those items into her vehicle without paying for them.

Police said the woman’s vehicle may have been a white or silver Chevy Malibu.

The theft happened April 18 at around 8:30 p.m., police said, and the total value of the stolen merchandise is $284.72.

Anyone who can identify the woman is being asked to send a tip to Lower Saucon Police through their Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Ofc. Zach Pritchard at 610-317-6110 or zpritchard@lowersaucontownship.org.