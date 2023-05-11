Auto Parts Store Opens in South Bethlehem

One of the busiest intersections in Bethlehem is now home to an AutoZone store.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

One of the busiest intersections in Bethlehem is now home to an AutoZone store.

The auto parts retailer has opened at 501 Wyandotte Street, at one corner of the Five Points intersection where Wyandotte Street (Rt. 378), Broadway and Dakotah Street meet.

Several residential buildings and a former garage were demolished to make way for the AutoZone, which was approved by Bethlehem planners in May 2021.

The store’s hours are Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to AutoZone.com, free services available at the store include a free check engine light service called Fix Finder and the Loan-A-Tool program.

AutoZone also offers a customer rewards program. Customers earn a $20 reward when they make five purchases of $20 or more at AutoZone with AutoZone Rewards, according to the website.

Other AutoZone locations in the area include 1845 Stefko Blvd., Bethlehem; 1871 S. Fifth St., Allentown; 2919 Lehigh St., Allentown; and 7001 Rt. 309, Coopersburg.

The opening of AutoZone follows last month’s opening of Ideal Foodbasket. The new supermarket is about a block from Five Points at Montclair Avenue and Broadway.