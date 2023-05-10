Take Us Out to the Ballgame… Little League Season Opens in Saucon Valley (Photos)

Although bad weather delayed opening ceremonies for the 2023 season by about a week, no one was complaining when the teams assembled at Dimmick Park Sunday for the annual tradition.

In addition to baseball and softball, there were raffles, food and fun for the families, friends and fans who make every local little league season special.

For more information about Hellertown-Lower Saucon Little League, visit the Saucon Valley Diamond Sports website.

Photos by Chris Christian