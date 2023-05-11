State Police Investigate Several Accidents on I-78 in Lower Saucon

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast issued several news releases about recent accidents they have investigated on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

On May 7, police said they investigated a hit-and-run crash in which a vehicle operated by a 70-year-old Douglassville, Berks County, man was struck by another vehicle at the Rt. 33 interchange around 2:30 p.m.

Police said that just before the accident happened, the Douglassville man was on Rt. 33 south in the middle lane and the other vehicle was in the right lane. As both vehicles approached the point where the road splits into the east and westbound off-ramps to I-78, police said the unidentified driver who was in the right lane “attempted to cross the middle lane to get to the left lane to exit onto I-78 east.” In so doing, the rear passenger side of the Douglassville man’s car was struck and the vehicle sustained “significant rear end damage,” their news release said.

Police said the driver of the damaged 2016 Subaru Outback pulled over, while the driver responsible for the crash continued onto I-78 east. The Subaru driver was not hurt in the crash, they said.

On May 6, state police said they investigated an accident at mile marker 67.5 on I-78 east in which a 58-year-old New Hampshire woman’s vehicle was severely damaged.

Police said the woman was eastbound in the right lane around 6:30 p.m. when she struck an unknown object that was in the roadway.

Her vehicle–a 2014 Jeep Cherokee–sustained heavy undercarriage damage and had to be towed from the scene, however the woman wasn’t injured in the crash, police said in their report.

Finally, on April 26 police said they investigated a single-vehicle accident that occurred around 7 p.m. at the Rt. 33 interchange on I-78.

Police said it happened when a 30-year-old woman from Conshohocken, Montgomery County, lost control of her vehicle–a 2015 Toyota RAV4–as she was negotiating the left curve on the on-ramp from Rt. 33 south to I-78 west.

The woman’s vehicle “began veering into the left lane of travel before (she) overcorrected,” police said. “This action caused (the vehicle) to spin one revolution off the roadway and roll over in the embankment before coming to final rest.”

Police said Lower Saucon Fire Rescue personnel responded to the crash scene and used mechanical means to free the woman from her vehicle.

She was wearing a seat belt and suffered only minor injuries in the crash, they added.

According to police, a citation for speeding is possible in that case, pending the outcome of their investigation.