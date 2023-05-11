Saucon Valley Farmers Market Opens for 18th Season (Photos)

The Saucon Valley Farmers Market opened for its 18th season in Hellertown Sunday, and both vendors and the market’s volunteers said they were pleased with the attendance.

Est. Read Time: 7 mins

The Saucon Valley Farmers Market opened for its 18th season in Hellertown Sunday, and both vendors and market volunteers said they were very pleased with the attendance.

Near-perfect weather was likely a contributing factor to the exceptionally busy day, and organizers said they are hoping for similar weather this Sunday, May 14, which is Mother’s Day.

Nick Franco, a roving accordian player, will provide Sunday’s musical entertainment.

The popular farmers market is located on the field next to the Hellertown Area Library at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown. It is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Nov. 18, 2023.

Well-behaved dogs kept on a leash at all times are welcome.

For more information about the Saucon Valley Farmers Market, including a list of this year’s vendors, visit SVFMPA.com. Also, follow the market on Facebook and Instagram.

Photos by Chris Christian, above text/captions by Josh Popichak