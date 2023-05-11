Saucon Valley Farmers Market Opens for 18th Season (Photos)

The Saucon Valley Farmers Market opened for its 18th season in Hellertown Sunday, and both vendors and the market’s volunteers said they were pleased with the attendance.
Est. Read Time: 7 mins
Customers stand in line to purchase items from Macungie Mountain Herb Farm Sunday. In addition to flavorful lemonade, Macungie Mountain Herb Farm sells herbal teas, honey, fresh salsa, elderberry syrup, Buddha bowls, breakfast burritos, avocado toasts, tacos, frozen soups and gluten-free/dairy-free baked goods at the Saucon Valley Farmers Market, which is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Hellertown.
The Saucon Valley Farmers Market opened for its 18th season in Hellertown Sunday, and both vendors and market volunteers said they were very pleased with the attendance.
Near-perfect weather was likely a contributing factor to the exceptionally busy day, and organizers said they are hoping for similar weather this Sunday, May 14, which is Mother’s Day.
Nick Franco, a roving accordian player, will provide Sunday’s musical entertainment.
The popular farmers market is located on the field next to the Hellertown Area Library at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown. It is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Nov. 18, 2023.
Well-behaved dogs kept on a leash at all times are welcome.
For more information about the Saucon Valley Farmers Market, including a list of this year’s vendors, visit SVFMPA.com. Also, follow the market on Facebook and Instagram.
Photos by Chris Christian, above text/captions by Josh Popichak
Daybreak performed folk music at the farmers market Sunday. The group’s appearance was sponsored by Lost River Caverns in Hellertown.
Saucon Valley Farmers Market is dog-friendly, so leashed and well-behaved pups are always welcome. Several of the market’s vendors cater to dogs and their humans by offering all-natural treats, waste disposal bags and other canine-related essentials for sale.
Bon Petit Marche is a new vendor at this year’s Saucon Valley Farmers Market. Based in Bethlehem, Bon Petit Marche sells garden and locally-sourced jams, infused honey, infused simple syrups, coffee syrups and cocktail infusion kits.
Alice’s Natural Nibbles sells all-natural dehydrated protein treats for dogs at the Saucon Valley Farmers Market. Pictured are owner Linda Mohr and her son, Luke.
Mark Thaler is the owner of Thaler Farms, which sells local beef and more at the farmers market.
Epic Acre Farm owners Jennifer Jarson and Wayne Miller smile as they staff their stand at the Saucon Valley Farmers Market Sunday. Based in Mertztown, Berks County, Epic Acre had greens, radishes, hot sauce, tomato sauce, spice rubs and more for sale on opening day.
Crazy Joe’s Peanut Butter & More owner Joe Conicelli sold his famous gourmet flavors of peanut butter, honey and more on opening day at the Saucon Valley Farmers Market.
John and Ida Bromfield of Breadfermented stand in their booth at the Saucon Valley Farmers Market on opening day. Breadfermented bakes and sells sourdough bread and pastries at the market.
Ashley Gerardi holds a blackboard sign displaying how many of their items were ‘sold out’ on opening day at the Saucon Valley Farmers Market. The Gerardi family owns Bada Bing Bada Boom Bakery, which sells New York-style baked goods and prepared foods at the market.
A new vendor at this year’s Saucon Valley Farmers Market, Boulder Creek Farm sells microgreens.
Glenn Jeffreys of Moon Gate Farms stands in his booth at the Saucon Valley Farmers Market on opening day. Moon Gate Farms sells seasonal produce, cut flowers, flower boxes, succulents, starter plants, jewelry and more at the market.
Mainly Mushrooms owner Chris Darrah waits on a customer at Sunday’s market. Mainly Mushrooms is known for their selection of wild-foraged and exotic mushrooms along with other seasonal delicacies such as fiddlehead ferns.
Robert Stanczak tends to his grill as his wife, Barbara, waits on a customer at Sunday’s farmers market. The Stanczaks are the owners of Wedzonka, which sells Polish and eastern European food at the market. On their menu are grilled and frozen pierogies, kielbasa, blood sausage, sauerkraut, smoked fish, cheeses, sweet rolls and much more.
Brenda Olson of Marie’s Soap Co. tends her booth at Sunday’s farmers market. Marie’s Soap Co. sells a large variety of all-natural soap and skin care products.
A new vendor at this year’s Saucon Valley Farmers Market is gourmet cheese ball purveyor Nort Port.
One of Sunday’s community booths at the market was staffed by the Saucon Valley High School Environmental Club, which gave away more than 100 trees to shoppers. The club’s advisor is Amber Sams, pictured at right.
Volunteers from the Bethlehem Food Co-op staffed a community booth at Sunday’s Saucon Valley Farmers Market. The Bethlehem Food Co-op is expected to open later this year with more than 1,300 members.
Opening day was clearly a successful one for Flint Hill Farm, judging by the smile on Rebecca Case’s face and the number of “sold out” items on the farm’s product list. Located in Upper Saucon Township, Flint Hill Farm is a 27-acre preserved farm, education center and store selling all-natural dairy products.
Popcorn Pit is back for the 2023 season. The popular popcorn purveyor sells bagged popcorn, roasted nuts and more.
Celebrating their 15th anniversary at this year’s Saucon Valley Farmers Market is Rolling Pin Pastries, which sells made-from-scratch, homestyle baked goods.
Tomblers Home Bakery sells pasties, pierogies, seasonal fruit pies, cookies, tea cakes, pizza crust and more at the Saucon Valley Farmers Market.
A new vendor at this year’s Saucon Valley Farmers Market is Kevin’s Crazy Kitchen Pickles at the Hipster Farm.
Red Cat Farm, a new vendor at this year’s Saucon Valley Farmers Market, sells whole wheat flour, rye flour, wheatberries, ryeberries, oat groats, pancake mix, rolled oats, granola and starter plants.
FD Market sells sustainable and ecologically-friendly products including lotion bars, soap, dish brushes, candles, laundry detergent, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothbrushes, totes and more.
Local food truck BlendLife sells smoothies, smoothie bowls, grilled panini sandwiches, salads, grain bowls and more at the Saucon Valley Farmers Market.
Fairfield Farms sells jams, jellies, fruit butters, mustards, pickled vegetables, salsa and other shelf-stable foods at the Saucon Valley Farmers Market.
Rockstar Dog Bakery sells homemade dog treats and dog toys at the market. Owner Jodi McGee also recently opened a retail store in Covington Township, Lackawanna County, where she sells her products.
Green Star Farm sells a variety of produce, farm-fresh eggs, local honey, jewelry and more at the market.
Mad Catter Coffee Roasters was a popular stop for many shoppers at Sunday’s Saucon Valley Farmers Market. Owned by Jeffrey Wetzel, Mad Catter sells espresso beverages, cold brew coffee, iced teas, hot tea and coffee beans. A portion of proceeds from their sales are also donated to help felines in need.
New to this year’s Saucon Valley Farmers Market is Pup Flushers, which sells flushable, plastic-free, biodegradable and compostable dog waste bags.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.