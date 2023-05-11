Hellertown Team ‘Nails It!’ for a Good Cause (PHOTOS)

If you heard the sound of a lot of hammering coming from Hellertown’s Dimmick Park Monday, it wasn’t for repair work, but rather to help raise money for a good cause.

She Nailed It! is an annual all-female nail-hammering competition that raises funds for Habitat for Humanity Lehigh Valley’s homeownership and critical home repair programs.

This year, hundreds of women comprising 65 teams competed and had fun at the same time, and it was a Hellertown team who took home top “Tailgate Division” honors.

The Female Freedom Force team members were Kim Medei, Jessica King, Melissa VanDoren and Cheyenne Reiman.

Attendance at the afternoon event was estimated at upwards of 1,000 people.

Other event highlights included vendor booths, food trucks, a beer tent featuring brews from Hellertown’s Lost Tavern Brewing, raffle baskets, a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing and a hammer pull for wine and spirits prizes, along with appearances by Eagles mascot Swoop, Phantoms mascot Melvin and IronPigs mascots FeRROUS & FeFe.

The women who participated in the contest “are dedicated to the mission of Habitat Lehigh Valley and a future where everyone deserves a decent place to live,” a Habitat news release said. “They are stay-at-home moms, lawyers, teachers, investment consultants, builders, frontline workers, bankers, CEOs, business owners and so much more…they are female, and they are building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter…(by) making sure women have a path to successful homeownership in an affordable, safe, reliable and secure living environment.”

The release noted that in 2022, more than 90 percent of new Habitat Lehigh Valley homeowners were single mothers.

At Habitat Lehigh Valley, they are dedicated to making sure that mothers can provide for their families and tackle whatever challenges may come their way along with homeownership: establishing and maintaining a budget, investing in education and health care, and home repair and maintenance,” it said. “These skills are crucial to a successful future and without them, too many women have encountered roadblocks that prevent them from building dreams.”

To learn more about Habitat Lehigh Valley, their volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization, visit HabitatLV.org.

