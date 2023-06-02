Donald S. Wrecsics, 69, of Springfield Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Donald S. Wrecsics, 69, of Springfield Township, died Thursday, June 1, 2023 at his residence. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Donald S. Wrecsics, 69, of Springfield Township, died Thursday, June 1, 2023 at his residence. He was the husband of Donna (Kukura) Wrecsics. He was born in Bethlehem on March 9, 1954 to the late Stephen and Anna (Zabrucky) Wrecsics. Donald worked as a pipefitter for Dual Temp & Cooper Mechanical. Donald was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Pleasant Valley. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. Donald could always be found tinkering with his tractors or going to local sales. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 37 years; daughters: Deanna Schmidt and her husband Max of Bernville and Danielle Festa and her husband Anthony Jr. of Coopersburg; sister: Janice Rufe and her husband John of Hellertown; grandchildren: Everett, AJ and Dominick.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 8 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main St., Hellertown. The service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the interment. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.