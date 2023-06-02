Car Stolen in Lower Saucon, Police Investigating

Lower Saucon Township Police are investigating a car theft they say took place on Highland Drive in the wee hours Friday morning.
Police said the vehicle that was stolen is a navy blue 2016 Kia Sorrento.
They said it was stolen from the 1500 block of Highland Drive during the overnight hours, and “possibly around 3 a.m.”
In a Crimewatch post about the incident, police said an attempt was made to steal another vehicle in the 1500 block of Willowbrook Drive shortly before 4 a.m.
Police are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras and to report anything suspicious them at 610-759-2200 or by submitting a tip through Crimewatch.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.