Car Stolen in Lower Saucon, Police Investigating

Lower Saucon Township Police are investigating a car theft they say took place on Highland Drive in the wee hours Friday morning.

Police said the vehicle that was stolen is a navy blue 2016 Kia Sorrento.

They said it was stolen from the 1500 block of Highland Drive during the overnight hours, and “possibly around 3 a.m.”

In a Crimewatch post about the incident, police said an attempt was made to steal another vehicle in the 1500 block of Willowbrook Drive shortly before 4 a.m.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras and to report anything suspicious them at 610-759-2200 or by submitting a tip through Crimewatch.