Dog With Fractured Pelvis Found Near Rt. 378

Police are investigating how an injured dog recently ended up alone near Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

According to a news alert shared by the township police department Thursday, the female dog was found “within a few minutes of North Saucon Animal Hospital,” which is located on Rt. 378 near Black River Road.

The dog was taken there by a “good Samaritan” and remains hospitalized for treatment, police said.

Police want to identify the dog’s owner, but said it had no microchip or collar on when it was found.

Anyone with information about the dog is being asked to contact the Lower Saucon Township Police Department at 610-317-6110 or 610-759-2200 or to submit a tip through the department’s Crimewatch Tipline at LowerSauconPolice.org.