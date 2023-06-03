Rose Marie Aranyos Moore, 98, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Rose Marie Aranyos Moore, 98, of Warren, Pa., formerly of Hellertown, Pa., died peacefully at the John and Orpha Blair Hospice House on May 29, 2023, lovingly remembered by her family and friends.

Rose Marie Aranyos Moore, 98, of Warren, Pa., formerly of Hellertown, Pa., died peacefully at the John and Orpha Blair Hospice House on May 29, 2023, lovingly remembered by her family and friends. Rose was born Oct. 4, 1924 in Northampton, Pa. to Martin F. Jandris and Anna (Karner) Jandris. She was the fourth-born of 14 children. She was a wonderful mother who always put her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren ahead of herself. She loved dancing to polka music and cooking German-Hungarian meals for her family, especially her chicken and dumplings.

SURVIVORS

Surviving are her children: Dennis (Lucille) Aranyos of Center Valley, Pa., Atty. John A. (Marian) Aranyos of Warren, Pa., Jane Aranyos Magni of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Thomas (Sheila) Aranyos of Titusville, Fla.; eight grandchildren: Lisa Aranyos (Kyle) Kichline, Derek (Megan) Aranyos, Cheryl Aranyos Wahl, Rachel Aranyos (Jason) Anderson, Michelle Magni (Mateusz) Cebula, Alek (Styliana) Aranyos, Ari Aranyos and Dr. Antony Aranyos; four great-grandchildren: Lauren Kichline, Bentley Wahl, and Leonardo and Dominic Cebula. Rose Marie was preceded in death by her husband John E. Aranyos, who she married on Oct. 5, 1946 and who died in 1968; a second spouse, Thomas Moore, in 1985; and a son-in-law, Regis Magni, in 2022.

SERVICES

There will be no visitation. Private services and interment will be at the convenience of the family in Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem, Pa., with her late husband, John E. Aranyos. The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home of Warren has been entrusted with arrangements.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial contributions may be made to Warren General Hospital, Kinzua Health Care and Rehabilitation Center or the John and Orpha Blair Hospice House, Warren.