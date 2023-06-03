Congratulations to the Saucon Valley High School Class of 2023

A talented group of students who spent much of their high school tenure weathering the COVID pandemic said goodbye to those uncertain times and hello to a bright future during Saucon Valley High School commencement exercises Friday.

Approximately 170 members strong, the Class of 2023 graduated in an outdoor ceremony held in the district’s Montford E. Illick Stadium. Although the mercury had soared to the mid-90s Friday afternoon and there was a threat of thunderstorms in the area Friday evening, the event was held as scheduled at 6:30 p.m. and without any weather-related disruptions.

The valedictorian for the Class of 2023 was Edison Wu, who plans to major in Business Administration at Washington and Lee University, and the salutatorian was Emily Chi, who plans to major in mechanical engineering and psychology at Northwestern University. Senior class officers included:

President Joshua Torres, who plans to major in business administration and management at Moravian University.

Vice President Katelyn Pequeno, who plans to study environmental science at Dickinson College.

Treasurer Bret Sheasley, who plans to complete a general course of study at Northampton Community College.

Secretary Anna Baukal, who plans to major in communications and marketing at Widener University.

The student-selected speaker was Michael Dalessio and the faculty speaker for the ceremony was math, phsyics, computer science and robotics teacher Robert Svitilla.

Members of the Saucon Valley High School Class of 1973 were also recognized during the ceremony, upon the 50th anniversary of their graduation, as were three graduates who will be entering the U.S. Marine Corps: Mason Beckowski, Liam Nowak and Brady Waterman.

SAUCON VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL – Class of 2023

Jacob Albert, Ishdaly M. Alicea, Dayten Alling, Hannah Anthony-Duffy, Sophie Olive Babashak*, Joshua Baer, Anna Sophia Baukal, Mason Edward Beckowski, Ryan R. Bonfrancesco*, Lily Grace Botts, Skylar Noelle Bray, Kaily Rose Brennan, Dakota S. Brinker, Kayla Marie Brown, Ashlee Brunell, Aaron C. Brunell, Sofia Rose Bruneo, Liam Buck, Brandon Bucsi, Alexis Budline, Paul Butera, Bryce Campbell, Emily Chi*, Summer A. Coffin, Zachary Copeman, Matthew L. Corcoran, Zoie Coronado, Allison M. Cort*, Kyle J. Courtney, Sean Creveling, Hunter P. Crookham, Michael Dalessio, Gabriella Elizabeth Daniel, Elliott Reese Deily, Sofia J. DeMotte, Daniel Laurencio Diaz, Luke A. Donat, Ava Dyer, Sophie G. Engelhardt, Reed Ernst, Ciarra Marie Espinosa, Arielle Kaylee Fan*, Cailee Truth Farkas, Marcus R. Flowers, Owen R. Frederick, Xavier Fritz, Andrea Juliette Gerboulet, Cheyanne R. Gibson, Camryn Gonsalves*, Sara Good, Justin Grullon, Damien Mitchell Harris, William Tucker Hasselbusch, Seth T. Heiserman, Amanda Humphries, Mehreen T. Hussain, Nathaniel H. Iorio, Erin James, Kush S. Javia, Colden G. Jeanmonod, Laura G. Johnson, Anastasia R. Jones, Jacob Christopher Jones, Cydae Joseph-Davis, Rachel J. Kazanecki*, Caitlyn Keeney, Jacob E. Klotz, Ryan Kozero, Finnegan Martin Kramer, Joshua Michael Krzyewski, Teegan Lannon*, Cody J. Lasko, Kyle P. Laub, Hannah L. Leayman, Zachary Lebo, Evan Leibert, Amanda Denise Leidy, Jason Lin, Sonia Lloyd*, Abigail Gene Luftig*, Kayla Alexis Luybli*, Amelia Mackey, Alexander C. Magnotta, Evan Louis Malone, Monica Valentino Mannino, Peyton Markle, Issabella Kaydence Martinez, Lilyanna S. McCarty, Devanie Rose McCormick, Asia K. McDonald, Nery Rafael Meono Jr., Sailor C. Miga, Samantha A. Misczenski, Devin A. Morris, Julien X. Newhart, Tracey Nicolas, Liam Nowak, Joshua E. Orlemann, Leandra Ortiz, Sara N. Pagnani, Olivia Noel Paulson, Manuel E. Paz Osuna, Katelyn Marsh Pequeno, Spree Elyse Perez, Aubrey Jane Petersen, Thomas Francis Peterson Jr., Tyler Pfizenmayer, Clairissa Mary Phillips*, Sabrina Ramirez-Theurer, Hannah Grace Rayner, Tyler Jacob Reich, David W. Reith, Zachary Rex, Brett Anthony Rickle, Travis J. Riefenstahl, Gia M. Rivera, Al-Quide Davon Vernon Rivers, Hannah F. Robertson*, Javier Rene Rodriguez Jr., Kayla Faith Rosado, Kasey Royse*, Braedon M. Rupert, Adam Savage, Alexander Schmidt, Ava Schneider, Liam James Scrivanich, Bret A. Sheasley, Ryan Jacob Shoemaker, Miranda A. Sieger, Emma Mary Skiba, Nolan N. Smith, Courtney L. Snyder, Elaina Lechae Solivan, Morgan T. Staats, Emma R. Statler, Sean R. Stauffer, Gabriel Anthony Stoneback, Rubi Suazo, Brandon D. Thompson, Louis G. Tiboldo*, Joshua I. Torres, Aaron Scott Trexler, Emily L. Trudniak, Oscar Valencia, Katarina M. Van der Walt, Eli A. Vasilou, Wilfredo Velez, Rocco Anthony Viscito*, Michael Wakely, Kieran P. Walsh, Maggie Wang, Mason Alden Warnke, Logan Wasel, Brady M. Waterman, Nathan A. Weber, Alana Lillian Brooks Weirbach, Ronald W. Werkheiser III, Nathan Alexander White, Michael Whiteman, Ethan Wildrick, Caitlin Marie Wingertzahn, Edison Wu*, Yujie Yan*, Eric S. Yankowy Jr., Shane Yardumian, Dillon Ryan Young, Cathleen Ann Ziegafuse, Henry Zimmerli

*Indicates honors graduate

Photos by Chris Christian