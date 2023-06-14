Community Family Government

Hellertown Awarded Woodland Restoration Grant

17 mins ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Hellertown Grant Woods

The natural environment in part of Hellertown will receive some TLC thanks to a mini grant the borough has been awarded by Lehigh Valley Greenways.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The natural environment in part of Hellertown will receive some TLC thanks to a mini grant the borough has been awarded by Lehigh Valley Greenways.

The $10,000 grant will be used to support the restoration of the tree canopy in woods along the western edge of the Saucon Rail Trail, bordering Saucon Creek, according to a news release.

The Lehigh Valley Greenways Mini Grant Program is a reimbursement grant program funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and administered by the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor. Its purpose is to protect and promote natural resources through the implementation of ready-to-go, single-year projects, the release said.

Some of the other grant recipients from the current funding round include:

  • Coalition for Appropriate Transportation, $4,300 to support the “Everybody Rides LV 2023!”, a guided bike-ride program with community partners.
  • Valley Mountain Bikers, $7,600 to support the production and installation of maps and welcome kiosks at five major mountain bike trail systems across Lehigh and Northampton counties. 
  • Watershed Coalition of the Lehigh Valley, $3,200, to support the production of illustrated Lehigh Valley watershed maps in poster and brochure-sized formats.

To learn more about Lehigh Valley Greenways, visit LVgreenways.org.

Hellertown Grant Woods

A grant awarded to the Borough of Hellertown by Lehigh Valley Greenways will be used to help restore the canopy between the Saucon Rail Trail and the Saucon Creek. The rail trail extends from Bachman Street in Hellertown south to Coopersburg, where it connects with the Upper Bucks Rail Trail. (Credit: Google Maps)

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Please disable your adblocker or whitelist this site!