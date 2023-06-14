Hellertown Awarded Woodland Restoration Grant

The natural environment in part of Hellertown will receive some TLC thanks to a mini grant the borough has been awarded by Lehigh Valley Greenways.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The natural environment in part of Hellertown will receive some TLC thanks to a mini grant the borough has been awarded by Lehigh Valley Greenways.

The $10,000 grant will be used to support the restoration of the tree canopy in woods along the western edge of the Saucon Rail Trail, bordering Saucon Creek, according to a news release.

The Lehigh Valley Greenways Mini Grant Program is a reimbursement grant program funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and administered by the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor. Its purpose is to protect and promote natural resources through the implementation of ready-to-go, single-year projects, the release said.

Some of the other grant recipients from the current funding round include:

Coalition for Appropriate Transportation , $4,300 to support the “Everybody Rides LV 2023!”, a guided bike-ride program with community partners.

$4,300 Valley Mountain Bikers , $7,600 to support the production and installation of maps and welcome kiosks at five major mountain bike trail systems across Lehigh and Northampton counties.

$7,600 Watershed Coalition of the Lehigh Valley, $3,200, to support the production of illustrated Lehigh Valley watershed maps in poster and brochure-sized formats.

To learn more about Lehigh Valley Greenways, visit LVgreenways.org.