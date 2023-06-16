$500,000 Grant Will Help Improve Lower Saucon Ballfields

“Play ball!” Those words will have additional special meaning following improvements that will be made to the Easton Road ballfields in Lower Saucon Township.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

“Play ball!” Those words will have additional special meaning following improvements that will be made to the Easton Road ballfields in Lower Saucon Township.

The improvements are being made possible thanks to more than half a million dollars in grant funding the township has been awarded.

Both state Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18) and state Rep. Milou Mackenzie (R-131) recently announced the $508,860 award, which is from the state’s Local Share Accounts, which were established by the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act. LSA funds are generated by the state’s gaming facilities and may be used for economic development, community development and public interest projects in Northampton County, Lehigh County, Monroe County and its contiguous counties. The Borough of Hellertown was also awarded funds for improvements to a park in the latest round of LSA grant awards.

“I am so happy and grateful this funding has been awarded to Lower Saucon Township to help revitalize two important sport fields used by our community,” Mackenzie said in a news release about the ballfields grant. “This is excellent news for the district and a much-needed investment to keep sporting facilities functional and active for our youth.”

Mackenzie’s district includes part of Lower Saucon Township, and the release indicated that she “worked to secure the funding.” The ballfields are located in the part of the township that is represented by state Rep. Robert Freeman (D-136), according to the district maps on both legislators’ websites.

“Through the approval of these state funds, Northampton County communities will be able to expedite important projects that will improve the quality of life and increase community safety,” said Boscola in May. “The local share account funds coming to important community projects throughout the Lehigh Valley demonstrate the positive impact we have seen through the state gaming act.”

The Easton Road ballfields are two baseball fields that were acquired by the township in 2010. Located across from Saucon Community Church, the fields are currently used by Hellertown-Lower Saucon Little League teams under an agreement between HLSLL and the township, according to parks and recreation information on the township’s website.

Currently there is a portable toilet on the property and limited parking on the grass and a gravel driveway area near Easton Road.