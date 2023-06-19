Special Events Scheduled This Summer at Hellertown Pool

Many pool-goers are content simply to splash around and soak up some rays, but for those who want a little more excitement the Hellertown Pool has several special events planned this summer.

The borough has once again partnered with locally-owned DJ business D.H. Productions to bring the popular dance parties known as Dip-N-Dances their DJ hosts to the pool.

A total of four Dip-N-Dance events are scheduled to be held this summer, weather-permitting, and will give patrons the opportunity to participate in fun games and contests at no extra charge.

The Dip-N-Dances are scheduled for the following days and times:

Thursday, June 22, 2023, 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 6, 2023, 5 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 20, 2023, 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, 5 to 7 p.m.

Season pool passes are available for purchase from the Borough of Hellertown at resident and non-resident rates. Some neighboring municipalities have agreements with the borough so their residents may purchase passes for the discounted rates. The Borough of Fountain Hill recently approved such an arrangement for the second year in a row, due to the borough’s pool being closed.

Proof of residency must be presented when purchasing a season pass, including for kids. For more information about acceptable forms of identification, as well as rates, visit the borough’s website.

Daily and weekend admission rates for the pool for 2023 are as follows:

DAILY

Youth (Under 3): Free

Youth: $6

Adult: $8

WEEKEND

Youth (Under 3): Free

Youth: $6

Adult: $8

AFTER 4 P.M.

Youth (Under 3): Free

Youth: $4

Adult: $5

The pool is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., weather permitting, with a mid-day break for pool staff. This year’s season will conclude on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Hellertown Pool is located at 575 Durham St., Hellertown, Pa. For pool rules, job listings and other information, visit the parks and recreation page on the Borough of Hellertown’s website.