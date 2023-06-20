Wayne M. McCullough, 57, of Easton (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Wayne M. McCullough, 57, of Easton, died on Monday, June 19, 2023 in Bethlehem. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Wayne M. McCullough, 57, of Easton, died on Monday, June 19, 2023 in Bethlehem. He was born in Fountain Hill on April 11, 1966 to Marie E. (Hivizdak) Laub of Hellertown and Wayne D. McCullough of Savona, N.Y. Wayne was a press operator at Fresco System USA, Telford. He truly loved his grandson, and enjoyed fishing and woodworking.

SURVIVORS

Loving daughters: Meghan M. (Stephen Jr.) Weber of Easton, Katelynn S. McCullough of Easton; siblings: Todd E. McCullough of Springtown, Melissa A. McCullough of DeRidder, La., Christine M. (Taras) Somyk of Phoenix, Ariz., Steven Manry of Bethlehem, Jennifer Manry (Brian) Fetzer of Hellertown, Tammy McCullough of Coopersburg; grandson: Trey Weber. He was predeceased by stepfather: David A. Laub.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McCullough family to help with funeral costs, care of the funeral home.