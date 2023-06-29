Roadside Egg Cooler Thief Strikes Again, Police Say

A man with a possible affinity for farm-fresh eggs for breakfast–as well as stealing money from self-service roadside produce stands–has apparently struck again, and Springfield Township Police are asking members of the public to help identify and hold him accountable.

According to a post published Thursday on the department’s Crimewatch page, this time the unidentified man struck at a stand in Tinicum Township, Bucks County.

Police did not identify the exact location of the stand, but shared security images that were apparently recorded inside it.

In March, Springfield Township Police issued a bulletin after the man stole money and goods from a roadside cooler out of which an Ebert Road resident was selling fresh eggs.

They said it was also possible the man had taken products and/or money from the cooler on other occasions.

Those who target unattended roadside produce and egg stands “are preying on the very trusting nature and old-school ways these great communities were built on,” police said.

“While this may not be the crime of the century, our residents deserve the ability to place things out for folks to enjoy and keep the cycle of supporting small business and neighbors without the worry of petty thieves stealing from them,” authorities added.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is being asked to contact the Springfield Township Police Department via Crimewatch or by calling 215-328-8523.