TRENDING

Neighbors Cry Foul Over Proposed Basketball Court in Hellertown

Wayne McCullough

Wayne M. McCullough, 57, of Easton (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Northampton County Courthouse

Hellertown Woman Accused of Bilking Estate Sale Clients Out of Thousands

Quakertown Woman Accused of Sexual Abusing Child She Babysat

Hellertown Pool

‘We’re Having Things Shoved Down Toilets’ at Pool: Council President

Community Police

Roadside Egg Cooler Thief Strikes Again, Police Say

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Egg thief

A man with a possible affinity for farm-fresh eggs for breakfast–as well as stealing money from self-service roadside produce stands–has apparently struck again, and Springfield Township Police are asking members of the public to help identify and hold him accountable.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins
Egg thief

Springfield Township Police are asking for help identifying the man pictured in the above store surveillance photo, who is believed to have stolen produce/eggs from at least two self-service roadside stands/coolers in upper Bucks County in recent months. On Thursday, police issued a bulletin in which they said he “has hit again, this time in Tinicum Township,” Bucks County. Springfield Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to submit a tip through their Crimewatch website or to call the department at 215-328-8523. (Credit: Crimewatch/Springfield Township Police Department)

A man with a possible affinity for farm-fresh eggs for breakfast–as well as stealing money from self-service roadside produce stands–has apparently struck again, and Springfield Township Police are asking members of the public to help identify and hold him accountable.

According to a post published Thursday on the department’s Crimewatch page, this time the unidentified man struck at a stand in Tinicum Township, Bucks County.

Police did not identify the exact location of the stand, but shared security images that were apparently recorded inside it.

In March, Springfield Township Police issued a bulletin after the man stole money and goods from a roadside cooler out of which an Ebert Road resident was selling fresh eggs.

They said it was also possible the man had taken products and/or money from the cooler on other occasions.

Those who target unattended roadside produce and egg stands “are preying on the very trusting nature and old-school ways these great communities were built on,” police said.

“While this may not be the crime of the century, our residents deserve the ability to place things out for folks to enjoy and keep the cycle of supporting small business and neighbors without the worry of petty thieves stealing from them,” authorities added.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is being asked to contact the Springfield Township Police Department via Crimewatch or by calling 215-328-8523.

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment