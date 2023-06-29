Police Ask Potential Victims to Come Forward Following Arrest of Band Instructor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student

Investigators have issued a call for potential victims to come forward following the arrest of a former high school band instructor who allegedly sexually assaulted a Souderton Area High School student on multiple occasions approximately 15 years ago.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

By Keith Heffintrayer | North Penn Now

Investigators have issued a call for potential victims to come forward following the arrest of a former high school band instructor who allegedly sexually assaulted a Souderton Area High School student on multiple occasions approximately 15 years ago.

As initially reported by North Penn Now Wednesday, 49-year-old Perry Boucher of Bethlehem was recently charged with one felony count of endangering the welfare of children and one misdemeanor count of corruption of minors in connection with a 22-month investigation by the Souderton Borough Police Department.

Boucher is accused of forging a relationship with a female student over several years, grooming her via conversation and gifts, and then sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions in a janitor’s closet at the old Souderton Area High School on North School Lane. Police said the assaults occurred in 2008, and the former student came forward with her allegations in September 2021.

Following North Penn Now‘s report, police issued a call for potential additional victims to come forward, as well as anyone else who may have information that could aid in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Souderton Borough Police Department at 215-723-6500. Anonymous tips can be made here.

Boucher is currently being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.

Souderton Area School District Superintendent Frank T. Gallagher confirmed that Boucher worked as a part-time employee with the band program from 2002 through 2012, adding there was no record of any such complaints while he was an employee with the district. An online search shows a student-launched petition to retain Boucher after his contract with the Souderton Area School District was not renewed in 2012.

Following the expiration of his contract in Souderton, Boucher appears to have moved on to hold marching band instructor roles with several other high schools in Bucks and Montgomery counties, including working as a Battery Percussion Arranger at Palisades High School in Kintnersville. A message left with Palisades School District Wednesday morning did not receive a response.

Boucher is being represented by Scott M. Wilhelm, Esq., of the Winegar, Wilhelm, Glynn and Roemersma law firm. When reached for comment, Wilhelm stated that Boucher is innocent until proven guilty by the Commonwealth, and his firm is “investigating the veracity of these old charges.”

Court records also show Boucher was arrested on felony charges of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility in Bethlehem in August 2022. Boucher is being represented by George Heitczman, Esq., in that case, which has a status conference scheduled for Aug. 21 at the Lehigh County Courthouse.

North Penn Now is awaiting the release of the criminal complaint from Magisterial District Judge Amy Zanelli’s court. We will have further coverage once that information has been received.

All suspects and defendants are innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using court records and the affidavit of probable cause.