Dirt Bike Stolen in Richlandtown, Police Say

by Josh Popichak
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say they are investigating the theft of a dirt bike from a residence in Richlandtown borough.

In a news release, police said the vehicle was reported stolen on the morning of Wednesday, June 28 from a home in the 100 block of South Main Street.

Police said the bike’s owner reported that it had been underneath a tarp, unsecured, next to his house when it was stolen sometime between 10 p.m. June 27 and 6:20 a.m. June 28.

The news release indicated that the dirt bike is a 2017 orange and black KTM500 model bearing the Pennsylvania registration 7VL91.

No surveillance recordings or witnesses to the theft were located in the area, police added.

Anyone with information about the theft of the dirt bike should contact troopers at the Dublin barracks by calling 215-249-9191.

