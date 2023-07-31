Police Seek Witnesses to DUI Crash Near Springtown

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are seeking witnesses as they continue to investigate a DUI-related crash that took place near Springtown, Springfield Township, Bucks County, on July 11.

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are seeking witnesses as they continue to investigate a DUI-related crash that took place near Springtown, Springfield Township, Bucks County, on July 11.

In a news release, police said the collision involved two vehicles and happened around 11 a.m. at Rt. 212 and Hickory Lane, which is adjacent to the intersection of Rt. 212 and Rt. 412.

Police said one of the two drivers was westbound on Rt. 212 while the other was northbound on Hickory Lane approaching Rt. 212.

That driver “proceeded through the stop sign at Hickory Lane and Rt. 212…straight in front” of the other vehicle, police said.

The westbound driver “could not stop in time,” the release said, and its operator “was thrown” from his vehicle as a result.

Police did not specifically identify that vehicle as a motorcycle, but said it “traveled through the air” over the vehicle it had collided with.

Police said the 76-year-old Allentown man who was on it was thrown the air and landed on the ground on the left side of the vehicle that was being operated by a 30-year-old Doylestown woman.

The woman suffered neck injuries and the man sustained visible trauma to his body, the release said.

Police said both individuals were transported to area hospitals by St. Luke’s EMS.

Other responders to the crash scene included Palisades Regional Fire Rescue and fire police, the release noted.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Tpr. John Waida at the Dublin barracks at 215-249-9191.