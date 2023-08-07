Upper Bucks Woman, 32, Killed in Tollgate Road Accident

A 32-year-old woman from Trumbauersville, Bucks County, was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Tollgate Road in Richland Township Monday morning.

A 32-year-old woman from Trumbauersville, Bucks County, was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Tollgate Road in Richland Township Monday morning.

Bucks County coroner Meredith Buck idenfified the accident victim as Megan Rose Allen.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, Buck said Allen’s cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

An autopsy by the coroner’s office is scheduled to be conducted Tuesday, she added.

Channel 69 News reported that the accident happened in the 500 block of Tollgate Road between Maple Lawn Lane and Richland Terrace, which is west of Rt. 309, south of Quakertown.

The news site published a photo of the crash scene in which a crumpled car and a box truck with front end damage can be seen along a curve in the roadway.

“The decedent’s next of kin has been notified and on behalf of the Bucks County Coroner’s Office, Coroner Buck offers her family and friends sincerest condolences,” the coroner’s news release said.