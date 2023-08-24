Community Police

Man Missing in Lower Saucon Township, Police Say

by Josh Popichak
Lower Saucon Township Police asked for help with locating a missing resident Thursday.

Stangil

The Lower Saucon Township Police Department shared this photo of resident Wayne Shay Stangil, 53, who was reported missing Wednesday. Police said he was last seen and heard from two weeks ago. (Credit: Crimewatch/Lower Saucon Township Police Dept.)

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said 53-year-old Wayne Shay Stangil was reported missing from his home in the 2000 block of Pleasant Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Police said Stangil “was last seen and heard from approximately two weeks at ago at his residence.”

Stangil has been listed as a missing person in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) databse, police said.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is being asked to submit a tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Ofc. Robert Winters at 610-317-6110 or rw******@lo*****************.org.

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

