Man Missing in Lower Saucon Township, Police Say

Lower Saucon Township Police asked for help with locating a missing resident Thursday.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said 53-year-old Wayne Shay Stangil was reported missing from his home in the 2000 block of Pleasant Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Police said Stangil “was last seen and heard from approximately two weeks at ago at his residence.”

Stangil has been listed as a missing person in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) databse, police said.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is being asked to submit a tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Ofc. Robert Winters at 610-317-6110 or rw******@lo*****************.org.