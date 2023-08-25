Jane L. (Lescure) O’Brien, 86, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Jane L. (Lescure) O’Brien, 86, of Hellertown, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at her residence. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Jane L. (Lescure) O’Brien (1937 – 2023)

Jane L. (Lescure) O’Brien, 86, of Hellertown, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at her residence. She was the wife of Ronald Kevin O’Brien. Jane was born in Philadelphia on May 7, 1937 to the late James Hanson and Jane Helen (Price) Lescure. She worked as a shopkeeper in Pedder’s Village. Jane was a member of Mountainview Moravian Church. She was a lover of all things art, birds and flower gardens.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 13 years, Jane is survived by children: Richard (Lucy) Barber of Coopersburg, Elizabeth (Lewis) Gissel of Hellertown, Matthew (Kelly) Barber of Lambertville, N.J.; stepchildren: Kim E. (Donald) Wright of Federalsburg, Md., Keli A. (William) O’Connor of Federalsburg, Md., Kevin P. (Pam) O’Brien of Savage, Minn.; sister: Diane (David) Tongue of Grand Rapids, Mich.; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by son: Scott Barber; brother: James Lescure; granddaughter: Tanya Barber.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 12 p.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862, Pittsburgh, PA 15106.