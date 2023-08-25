Adorable Hellertown ‘Dog Library’ Stocked With Sticks, Toys

Just because dogs can’t read doesn’t mean that they don’t deserve their own library.

That’s apparently the thinking behind a “dog library” someone has created, which is located along the Saucon Rail Trail in Hellertown.

Instead of the books one typically finds in a little free library, the dog library is stocked with bones, chew toys, sticks and other items meant to appeal to a canine clientele.

The free items were in a handpainted purple box near the trail crossing on Water Street this week, and presumably the inventory is replenished by passersby who place their doggie donations in it.

As of Friday, it was unclear whether a “cat library” may be in the works. Few felines are known to frequent the trail, but it is a popular destination for dog-walkers from Saucon Valley and beyond.

Many residents of the area are known to be passionate about libraries, which have been the subject of much discussion over the past year-and-a-half, particularly in Lower Saucon Township.