Ingeborg (Reuter) Mackow, 96, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Ingeborg (Reuter) Mackow (1927 – 2023)

Ingeborg (Reuter) Mackow, 96, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus. She was the wife of the late John C. Mackow, who died on Sept. 22, 2000. Ingeborg was born in Herborn, Germany, on March 15, 1927 to the late Hermann and Katherina (Seibert) Reuter. Ingeborg was a teacher/librarian at the Saucon Valley School District for 22 years until her retirement in 1997. Prior to that time, she worked at Southern Lehigh and Central Bucks school districts. Ingeborg was a graduate of Kutztown University; a member of Central Moravian Church, Bethlehem, where she translated German archives; and a member of the Woman’s Club at the church. She enjoyed reading and was an accomplished seamstress. Ingeborg lived for her family.

SURVIVORS

Ingeborg is survived by her loving children: Kathryn M. (Harvey I.) Gold of Milford, N.J., Thomas J. (Nancy A.) Mackow of Green Lane, Erich R. (Joanne M.) Mackow of East Setauket, N.Y.; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by sisters: Auguste Jockel, Lieselotte Schneider.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Hellertown Area Library and/or Central Moravian Church, care of the funeral home.