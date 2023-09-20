Frank Fabian Sr., 86, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You By Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Frank Fabian Sr. (1937 – 2023)

Frank Fabian Sr., 86, of Bethlehem passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. He was the beloved spouse of Bernice (Yagielski) Fabian. They were married 66 years this past May. Born in Shimersville, he was the son of the late John and Helen (Domyan) Fabian. Frank was a 1956 graduate of the former Bethlehem Vocational High School. He was a draftsman for the Bethlehem Steel for 30 years. He then was a draftsman for United Engineering at the Waylite Co., Bethlehem, and finished his career working for Raytheon for 10 years. He served in the U.S. Army during peacetime. In addition, Frank was a CPR Instructor, Instructor Trainer and a certified EMT through the American Heart Association; a CPR and Advanced First Aid Instructor for the American Red Cross; a member and past treasurer of the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society; a former member of the Se-Wy-Co Fire Company & Ambulance; and a former member of the Hellertown Historical Society.

SURVIVORS

Along with his wife he is survived by children: Donna, wife of Frank Falk, of Quakertown; Frank Fabian Jr. and his wife Melinda, of Lower Saucon Township; Daniel and his wife Dr. Mary Fabian, of Alburtis; and Scott Fabian and his wife Joan, of Stroudsburg; grandchildren: Sandra, Kristen, Renee, Ben, Tom, John, Edward and Philip; great-grandsons: Hunter, Russell and Stanley; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter: Angela Ann; and siblings: John Fabian Jr., Margaret Fabian and Helen Williams.

SERVICES

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. It will be followed by a service at 11 a.m. Monday at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society, P.O. Box 176, Hellertown, PA 18055. To offer online condolences, please visit his “Book of Memories” at FalkFuneralHomes.com.