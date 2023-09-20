Man Scammed After Developing ‘Online Relationship,’ Police Say

Instead of a summer love story, a Lower Saucon Township man has a story about becoming the reported victim of an online romance scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast.

In a news release, police said the 23-year-old man reported the scam to them on the afternoon of Aug. 31, 2023.

“The victim related that he had developed an online relationship with someone he never met, and after sending her money realized he was being scammed,” police said in a news release.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the case as a case of theft by deception.

The news release did not indicate how much money the man reportedly lost to the person he believed was a love interest.