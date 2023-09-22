Saucon Soccer Surpasses Wilson 7-0 (Photos)

The Saucon Valley girls varsity soccer team continues to dominate most of their opponents this season, as exemplified in their impressive 7-0 win at home Saturday over the Wilson Warriors.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Photos by Chris Christian

The Saucon Valley girls varsity soccer team continues to dominate most of their opponents this season, as exemplified in their impressive 7-0 win at home Saturday over the Wilson Warriors.

The Panthers subsequently lost 10-0 to Northwestern Lehigh on Tuesday (their only other loss so far this season was 3-1 to Southern Lehigh on Sept. 5), but came back the next day to beat Catasauqua 6-1 on their home turf in Hellertown.

The team currently has a 6-2 overall record and is scheduled to play Faith Christian Academy (2-1) Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Quakertown.

Due to the forecast for heavy rain, it is possible that that game will be rescheduled.

For the team’s roster and schedule for the remainder of the 2023 regular season, visit SauconAthletics.org. Updates on all the district’s teams are also shared on Twitter (X) @SauconAthletics.

For more photos of the Sept. 16 Saucon Valley vs. Wilson girls soccer game, visit ChrisChristianPhotography.com.