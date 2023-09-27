Letter: Ballfield Project an ‘Extravagant Use of Public Funds’

Lower Saucon Township resident Lynn Hill says township council’s recent vote to approve nearly $1.9 million for improvements to the Easton Road ballfields is an example of “extravagant use of public funds” by local elected officials.

To the editor,

So-called ‘rumors’ of the Easton Road Ballfields project’s cost were recently cited by Lower Saucon Township Council. LST Council approved $1,887,464 for the project ‘base’ and $69,806 for sod. These amounts don’t include bleachers, dugouts, structure above the dugouts, a press box, site and field lighting or double tunnel batting cages. The lowest bid for the entire job was $3,229,826. Higher bids submitted were for $3.95 million, $4.45 million, $4.48 million and $4.54 million for the complete project.

None of the above bids include bathrooms, plumbing, a well, water fountains or a septic system. The bids include 42 parking spaces, which will not be enough if the field becomes a popular place to play. But how popular will it be, situated near a growing light manufacturing district, with tractor-trailer traffic from nearby warehouses? Saucon Valley’s kids deserve better than this.

The project seems a hastily implemented, extravagant use of public funds. Lower Saucon needs more responsible government. Please vote for deLeon, Opthof-Cordaro and Ray this November.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Lynn Hill

Lower Saucon Township

