Letter: Ballfield Project an ‘Extravagant Use of Public Funds’

1 min ago
by Letters to the Editor
Easton Road Ballfields

Lower Saucon Township resident Lynn Hill says township council’s recent vote to approve nearly $1.9 million for improvements to the Easton Road ballfields is an example of “extravagant use of public funds” by local elected officials.

Easton Road Ballfield

The Easton Road ballfields are located near Mockingbird Hill Road, east of Hellertown. The Lower Saucon Township-owned fields will be improved following a recent council decision to upgrade them. (FILE PHOTO)

To the editor,

So-called ‘rumors’ of the Easton Road Ballfields project’s cost were recently cited by Lower Saucon Township Council. LST Council approved $1,887,464 for the project ‘base’ and $69,806 for sod. These amounts don’t include bleachers, dugouts, structure above the dugouts, a press box, site and field lighting or double tunnel batting cages. The lowest bid for the entire job was $3,229,826. Higher bids submitted were for $3.95 million, $4.45 million, $4.48 million and $4.54 million for the complete project.

None of the above bids include bathrooms, plumbing, a well, water fountains or a septic system. The bids include 42 parking spaces, which will not be enough if the field becomes a popular place to play. But how popular will it be, situated near a growing light manufacturing district, with tractor-trailer traffic from nearby warehouses? Saucon Valley’s kids deserve better than this.

The project seems a hastily implemented, extravagant use of public funds. Lower Saucon needs more responsible government. Please vote for deLeon, Opthof-Cordaro and Ray this November.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Lynn Hill
Lower Saucon Township

Note: Signed letters to the editor about local topics of general interest may be emailed to jo**@sa**********.com for consideration. The views expressed in published letters are solely those of the letter writers.

