New Car Wash to Open in Quakertown

A new car wash that hopes will soon be opening on Rt. 309 in the Quakertown area.

A clean car is a necessity for many people, especially if they spend a lot of time in their ride. And while some people enjoy cleaning their cars at home, many prefer the convenience of a car wash.

A new car wash that hopes to attract such people will soon be opening in the Quakertown area.

A sign advertising the fact that Tommy’s Express Car Wash will soon be opening on Rt. 309 in Richland Township is currently displayed at the corner of Franklin Lane, across from Giant and Lowe’s.

Saucon Source reached out to the company and they confirmed that they hope to open their Quakertown car wash in the spring of 2024.

The Tommy’s Express Car Wash website lists the address of the new location as 920 S. West End Blvd., Quakertown, PA 18951.

According to the site, the car washes are franchises that are available throughout the country.

Currently there are approximately 170 franchise locations in the U.S., with more than 100 listed on the site as “coming soon.”

The closest Tommy’s Express Car Wash in operation is in Ephrata, Lancaster County, with other locations expected to open in Sinking Spring, Berks County, and Feasterville, Bucks County, in the near future.

Tommy’s Express Car washes offer customers the opportunity to purchase memberships at various price points, or they can pay by the wash.

In addition to a drive-thru car wash, the locations feature free vacuums and mat washers, plus detail kits for purchase. According to the website, touchless vending at Tommy’s is also “coming soon.”

There is also a TommyClub app that customers can download for Apple or Android devices that allows them to manage their membership at the touch of a button.

New guests currently receive a free month of Tommy’s Unlimited #1 WORKS Wash Membership when they download the TommyClub app, according to the website.

For more information, visit Tommys-Express.com.