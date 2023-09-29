New Cafe to Open at Promenade Shops

A cafe with locations in Bethlehem and Allentown is planning to open another location in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

Zekraft-Curators of Taste is relocating a cafe it now operates the Simon Silk Mill in Easton to a space inside Capital Blue in the Center Valley lifestyle center, the business announced on Facebook.

The Easton Zekraft’s last day open will be Sunday, Oct. 1, and the new cafe at the Promenade Shops will open Oct. 9, the announcement said.

It noted that Easton area residents can continue to purchase Zekraft’s “delicious salads, soups and desserts at the Easton Farmers Market on Saturdays” and told customers to “be on the lookout for our Home Meal Delivery restarting later in October.”

The first Zekraft to open was its South Bethlehem store, which is located in late 2021 inside the Gateway at Greenway Park building at 306 S. New Street, Bethlehem.

Among its food offerings are tartines (open-face toasts), pastries baked on the premises, to-go salads, soups, coffee, cappuccino and various other hot and cold beverages.

According to a post on its Instagram feed, in celebration of National Coffee Day Sept. 29, customers can receive $2 off any coffee drink at all three Zekraft locations.

“Zekraft makes and curates well-crafted food and kitchen items from the Lehigh Valley and beyond,” according to Zekraft.com. “Community minded, we’re inspired by the bountiful farms and artisanal creators that make our area unique. We select consciously sourced items, cognizant of offering a more healthful option, realizing that we all need to indulge from time to time.”

Zekraft is owned by Elaine and Zeke Zelker.

The business’s opening at the Promenade Shops will provide yet another boost to the dining scene at the 75-store outdoor shopping center.

Earlier this month, a restaurant chain known for its brunch menu opened its first Lehigh Valley location in the Promenade Shops.

Turning Point is located in The Patio area, next to Playa Bowls, and officially opened on Sept. 19.

For more information about Zekraft, visit their website and follow them on Instagram (@zekraft).

For more information about the Promenade Shops, visit ThePromenadeShopsatSauconValley.com.