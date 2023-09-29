Fire Company’s Open House a Fun Way to Kick Off Fall (Photos)

An early fall open house held Tuesday at the Leithsville fire station on Rt. 412 attracted families and others eager to support the volunteers who help keep their community safe year-round.

Photos by Chris Christian

An early fall open house held Tuesday night at the Leithsville fire station on Rt. 412 attracted families and others eager to support the volunteers who help keep their community safe year-round.

Lower Saucon Fire Rescue welcomed community members to the event, which featured vehicle and equipment displays, fire safety demonstrations, children’s activities, food, games and more.

For anyone curious to learn more about what Lower Saucon Fire Rescue volunteers do, it was also an opportunity to ask questions and view apparatus up close.

Serving Lower Saucon Township, Lower Saucon Fire Rescue was formed with the merger of several formerly independent fire companies, including Se-Wy-Co, Leithsville, Southeastern and Steel City.

More information may be found at LowerSauconFire.org.