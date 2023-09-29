Local Corn Maze to Host ‘Flashlight Night,’ Food Trucks & More

When it comes to fun fall activities, corn mazes continue to be all the rage, but did you know that there’s one just minutes from Saucon Valley and that it also includes other family-friendly fun?

Olde Stone Farm at 1350 Raubsville Road, Easton, is the site of the corn maze and other fall weekend activities which collectively are known as “Harvest Days.” Visitors to the farm–where Harvest Days kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 30–can also enjoy tractor-pulled hay rides, pet farm animals, purchase local honey, grab a bite to eat at a food truck or a snack at the admission booth, play seasonal games and purchase pumpkins, mums, cornstalks, gourds, hay bales for fall porch decor.

Set up with families in mind, the corn maze is filled with photo op backdrops and walking through it is achievable for most visitors (including those with little ones) in about 30 minutes or less.

The setup at the farm includes a restroom trailer and table seating under a large tent, which is perfect for those bright, sunny October days when a little shade may be needed.

Admission to Harvest Days is $10 per person, which includes admission to the corn maze, a hay ride and farm animal visits (kids under 2 are free).

Owned by Jim and Amy Koch, Olde Stone Farm is a third-generation family farm located in the stunning Stoudts Valley section of Williams Township, roughly seven miles east of Hellertown.

The Kochs hosted their first Harvest Days in 2021 and the event has grown since then, with even more fun expected this year courtesy of an expanded food truck lineup and the first-ever opening of the corn maze at night.

Fittingly, Harvest Days’ inaugural Flashlight Night will be held on Friday, Oct. 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Visitors will also be able to support the local Williams Township Volunteer Fire Company, which will be there selling pizza during Friday the 13th’s Flashlight Night as well as the following day.

The full food truck lineup for Harvest Days 2023 includes:

Saturday, Sept. 30: Cilento Italian Food & More

Sunday, Oct. 1: Grateful Dogs

Saturday, Oct. 7: Ridge Runner BBQ

Sunday, Oct. 8: You Got Pork’d

Saturday, Oct. 14: Williams Township Fire Company Auxiliary

Sunday, Oct. 15: Hang Over’s Cafe

Saturday, Oct. 21: Ridge Runner BBQ

Sunday, Oct. 22: Clam Jam

Saturday, Oct. 28: Ridge Runner BBQ

Sunday, Oct. 29: Grateful Dogs

The regular weekend hours for Harvest Days are Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 29. (The last admission to the corn maze will be at 4:30 p.m.)

More information about Harvest Days may be found on the Olde Stone Farm website. For updates about this year’s event, be sure to follow the farm on Facebook and Instagram.