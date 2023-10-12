Laura Medina Perez, 85, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Laura Medina Perez, 85, of Hellertown, died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Laura Medina Perez (1938 – 2023)

Laura Medina Perez, 85, of Hellertown, died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Francisco Garcia, who died June 15, 2022. Laura was born in Moca, Puerto Rico, on Aug. 18, 1938 to the late Dionisio Medina Valentine and Dominga Perez Santiago. She was a member of Holy Infancy Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Laura enjoyed gardening, walking/hiking and reading.

SURVIVORS

Laura is survived by her daughters: Mayra Garcia and Annet Garcia, both of Hellertown; and brothers: Luis Alberto Medina and Victor Manuel Medina, both in New York.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation period from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 and 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Saturday’s visitation period will be followed by the service at 1:30 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.