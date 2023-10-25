Update: Fire Lane Townhome Proposal Pulled from Planners’ Agenda

UPDATE: On Thursday morning, Lower Saucon Township published an updated meeting agenda in which the discussion about an informal sketch plan for 42 townhomes proposed on Fire Lane was struck through. View the updated agenda here.

The Lower Saucon Township Planning Commission is scheduled to review a proposal to build over 40 townhomes on two adjacent properties on Fire Lane Thursday.

The commission’s meeting agenda was updated late Wednesday with a new business item listed as “Informal Sketch Plan – Fire Lane” and a limited amount of information about what is being proposed.

Accompanying sketch plans created by Bohler Engineering of Bethlehem for Boyle Construction show seven clusters of six townhomes facing two new roads leading in and out of the proposed development.

One of the depicted roads ends in a cul-de-sac near the western edge of the property, while the other loops south and around to a second driveway entrance proposed along Fire Lane.

The plans show two of the six-townhome clusters backing up to residential properties along Black River Road, just to the south.

The two parcels together include more than 14 acres of land, approximately half of which would be developed, according to the preliminary plans.

The plans show an area designated as “open space” in the southwest corner of the larger parcel, which is 11.24 acres in size, according to Northampton County property records.

Property records for the two parcels show they were both purchased by Christopher Shelbo in January of this year for $575,000.

Shelbo is the owner of Saucon Collision on nearby Old Philadelphia Pike in the township, according to his Linkedin profile.

The address of the larger parcel–on which a 2,600 square foot, single family home is currently located–is 3696 Fire Lane, according to county property records.

The planning commission is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at Lower Saucon Town Hall.

Also on the commission’s agenda under business items is a discussion about the proposed expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill on Applebutter Road.

To view supporting documents related to the items on the agenda, click here.