When is Trick-or-Treat in Coopersburg & Upper Saucon?

It won’t be long til the sound of children’s laughter–perhaps mixed with an occasional “boo!” or similarly scary sound–is heard in Coopersburg borough and Upper Saucon Township. That’s because Trick-or-Treat 2023 is right around the corner in these communities.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

It won’t be long til the sound of children’s laughter–perhaps mixed with an occasional “boo!” or similarly scary sound–is heard in Coopersburg borough and Upper Saucon Township. That’s because Trick-or-Treat 2023 is right around the corner in these communities.

This year, Trick-or-Treat in the Southern Lehigh area will be held Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

If a rain date is needed, the event will likely be held on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 28, according to information on the Coopersburg borough events calendar.

However, as of Thursday the forecast for local trick-or-treating was looking excellent. Temperatures will likely be in the 60s and the early evening hours are expected to be rain-free.

Residents who are handing out candy should leave their porch lights on, while those who won’t be home or participating in Trick-or-Treat are encouraged to leave their lights turned off.

To view photos of the 2023 Coopersburg Halloween Parade, which was held Oct. 15, click here. Photos of the Oct. 22 Hellertown Halloween Parade may be seen here.

Find out when Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township is here.

In addition to Coopersburg, Upper Saucon Township and Lower Milford Township, many other Lehigh Valley municipalities have scheduled Trick-or-Treat for Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Among them are the City of Bethlehem and Fountain Hill borough. Salisbury Township will hold Trick-or-Treat Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with the earlier start time scheduled “due to the School District’s Homecoming festivities,” according to an online update.

Salisbury Township also included some Trick-or-Treat safety tips in its update, such as:

Attaching children’s names and addresses to the insides of their costumes.

Providing children with glow sticks and flashlights, or affixing reflective tape to their costumes, particularly if they are dark-colored.

Throwing away homemade treats that kids may collect.

Removing potential trip hazards from around your front entry way/walkway if you will be welcoming trick-or-treaters this year.

Motorists should proceed slowly through neighborhoods while Trick-or-Treat is being held and avoid traveling through them during those hours if possible.