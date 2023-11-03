Franklin ‘Frank’ E. Craig, 57, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Franklin “Frank” E. Craig, 57, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Franklin “Frank” E. Craig, 57, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Dawn L. (Townsend) Craig. Frank was born in Boston, Mass., on April 23, 1966 to Franklin E. Craig and the late Patricia A. (George) Hale. He was a truck driver for the majority of his life. Frank was a member of B.A.C.K. (Bikers Against Cop Killers) and was a volunteer firefighter and EMT for Dewey Fire Department. He enjoyed photography, music and driving.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 34 years and his father of Stoughton, Mass., Frank is survived by children: Kristina M. (Billy) Clarke of Lebanon, Maine; Bryan M. Craig of Somerville, S.C.; Diane (Matthew) Hinton of Somerville, S.C.; Ash Craig of Hellertown; sister: Jeanne M. (Leo) Giguere of Cape Coral, Fla.; grandchildren: Aubrey, Molly, Abigail, Logan; niece: Jacqueline; nephew: James. He was predeceased by stepfather: William Galbraith.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to his visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 5 p.m. Services will be concluded with a Final Ride, weather permitting, to the Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Co., 155 Firehouse Drive, Nazareth, PA 18064, for a funeral repast. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dawn Craig, care of the funeral home.